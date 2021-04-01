Three clean energy leaders partner in Richland to pledge 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045

RICHLAND, WA – Energy Northwest, Grant PUD, and X-energy begin a new partnership April 1 to evaluate, develop and build a commercial advanced reactor near Richland.
The partners will collaborate and share resources to evaluate their mutual goal of siting, building, and operating a Xe-100 advanced nuclear power plant at an existing Energy Northwest site north of Richland, with the potential to generate up to 320 megawatts of reliable, carbon-free energy. Through the TRi Energy Partnership, the parties will evaluate each step of the project and identify the best approach to licensing, permitting, construction, operation, and ownership.
“Together we represent the three pillars on which a successful project will be built: X-energy’s innovative Generation IV nuclear technology and fuel design; Energy Northwest’s ideal site and proven operating experience and nuclear expertise; and in Grant PUD a forward-thinking, resourceful, and extremely well-run utility with an interest in new resources to meet growing demand,” said Clay Sell, X-energy chief executive officer. “Combined with the Department of Energy’s vital support and visionary leadership, we have the foundation on which to build the future of clean energy."
With Washington’s mandate for 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045, the TRi Energy Partnership will provide invaluable carbon-free electricity, create new jobs and economic growth, establish the foundation for new renewable energy projects, and help achieve state climate goals.
“As Washington state implements the Clean Energy Transformation Act – requiring 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2045 – new sources of reliable, affordable and emissions-free electricity will be needed across the region,” said Brad Sawatzke, Energy Northwest chief executive officer. “Advanced nuclear energy can and should play a vital role in our state’s clean energy future: it does not emit greenhouse gases, is available around-the-clock, pairs well with renewables, and provides numerous benefits essential to grid reliability.”
A limited-attendance signing ceremony will commence the TRi Energy Partnership between X-energy LLC, Grant County Public Utility District (Grant PUD), and Energy Northwest, for the development of a commercial Xe-100 advanced nuclear reactor as part of the Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program.
“This partnership signifies our strong interest in advanced nuclear energy as one of the best, lowest-cost options to reliably serve Grant County’s growing communities and support their continued economic growth,” said Kevin Nordt, Grant County PUD chief executive officer. “The electricity generated by a Xe-100, and other advanced nuclear energy technologies, will be invaluable to our future carbon-free grid.”