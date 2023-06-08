WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Drivers in Walla Walla should expect some delays and detours during the week of June 12-16 due to road work projects.
Dates and times for road closures according to the City of Walla Walla:
June 12: Park St. between E. Alder and the Mill Creek Bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon as a private contractor conducts stream channel work. Detours will be in place and emergency vehicles will not have access.
June 13-14: Annie Laurie St. from Rees Ave. to George St. and George St. to Jefferson St. to 4th Ave. will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving. Detours will be in place and emergency vehicles will not have access.
