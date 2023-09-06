FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-Three people were transported to the hospital after a car versus semi-truck crash north of Connell on the morning of September 6.
Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the rollover crash on northbound SR 395 around milepost 58 around 7:45 a.m.
According to the WSP the car hit the back of the semi and then rolled. The driver, a 30-year-old Warm Springs, Colorado woman and her passengers, a 4-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were all transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center after the crash.
The driver of the semi, a 58-year-old Spokane man, was uninjured in the crash.
The cause of the crash was inattention by the driver of the car according to a WSP press release on the crash and negligent driving charges against the driver may be pending.
