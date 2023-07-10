YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Three people were hospitalized after a two-car crash near Sunnyside on July 9.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to the crash on Stover Rd and SR 241 about 2 miles south of Sunnyside around 10:30 p.m.
According to the WSP the driver of a Dodge Ram was driving westbound toward SR 241 and a Chevy Cruze was southbound on SR 241 when the driver of the Ram did not yield the right-of-way and was hit by the Chevy.
The driver of the Ram, a 24-year-old Granger man, was transported to the hospital and may be facing charges of driving under the influence according to the WSP.
The driver of the Chevy, a 45-year-old Mabton woman, and one of her passengers, a 42-year-old Sunnyside man, were both transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital after the crash. A juvenile passenger was uninjured.
The official cause of the crash is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.