YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima Fire Department has confirmed that multiple houses are on fire near the intersection of Tieton Dr. and Pleasant Ave.
Firefighters responded to the call around 12:10 Wednesday afternoon.
The fire began in one house and spread to the houses to the right and left of the main house, involving three houses total.
The house where the fire began is lost and YFD says the owners are encouraged to call Red Cross if they need help.
The roof of the main house collapsed and firefighters say it is too dangerous to enter the house currently.
The firefighters will be on scene for the next few hours monitoring the houses to watch for spot fires and clean up.
Firefighters tell us they have been rotating work every 15-20 mins. because of the hot temperatures outside.
We don't have much information at this time, but we know it's near Davis High School and currently three houses on fire.
As more information becomes available, check back here for continuous updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.