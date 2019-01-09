KENNEWICK, WA - Three people are now in Benton County Jail after a home invasion robbery that happened on Sunday.
On Sunday, January 6 at about 10 p.m., Kennewick Police responded to a home invasion robbery in the 100 block of N. McKinley Street. A 32-year-old male victim reported that three men entered his home and robbed him at gunpoint. He reported being pistol whipped by one of the suspects, but luckily only had minor injuries.
The three suspects ran away with cash and miscellaneous property. The victim reported he knew one of the three attackers, and police determined that it wasn't a random incident, and the public was not in jeopardy.
Detectives began investigating the case and identified 26-year-old Jonathan S. Ard and 30-year-old Seth D. Briggs as two of the suspects. The third suspect has yet to be identified.
On Tuesday, January 8 at about 7:30 p.m., KPD was dispatched to the 300 block of N. Union Street for a report that the suspects had entered an apartment at the location. After surrounding the apartment, police took Ard and Briggs into custody for robbery in the first degree and outstanding arrest warrants. 19-year-old Heaven C. Wilcox was also arrested on an unrelated arrest warrant.
Detectives served a search warrant at the scene and recovered illegal narcotics, a stolen handgun and property taken during the robbery. Detectives also recovered a stolen vehicle from the parking lot.
Ard, Briggs and Wilcox were booked into Benton County Jail.