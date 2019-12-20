WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dan Newhouse congratulated three Kennewick High School and Tri-Tech Skills Center 12th graders – Maxwell Blake, Preston Ryan, and Lucas Kaser – for winning the 2019 Central Washington Congressional App Challenge.

The students' winning app, Clean Streets, aims to bring awareness to the environment and teaches users to separate items that are recyclable from those that are simply trash. Click here to see a preview of the winning app.

“Congratulations to Max, Preston, and Lucas on their winning app, Clean Streets!” Rep. Newhouse said. “I am always impressed by the technical knowledge, skills, and creativity demonstrated by Central Washington’s students who submit to the App Challenge, and it is encouraging to see so many supported by strong STEM education and computer science programs. I am confident we are cultivating the next-generation of innovators, and I look forward to seeing the bright futures Max, Preston, and Lucas ahead of them.”

The winning app was selected by a panel of local judges and will receive a prize tour of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The winners will also share Amazon Web Services credits donated by Amazon for the challenge. The winning app will be featured on a video display in the U.S. Capitol building, as well as House.gov and the Congressional App Challenge website.