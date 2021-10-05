KENNEWICK, WA - Three elementary kids have minor injuries after a car hit a school bus on its way to school Tuesday morning at the intersection of S Gum St. and 27th Ave. in Kennewick.
Kennewick Police received a call at 8:00 AM Tuesday morning about a white car hitting the side of a school bus. Police said there were 14 kids on the bus and three had minor injuries.
Police said the 18-year-old driver of the white car failed to stop at the stop sign while they were running late to work.
The students have been picked up by another bus and dropped off at the Elementary school.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.