Three killed in crash on George Washington Way and Jadwin

RICHLAND, Wash.-
On Sunday around 2:45 a.m., Richland Police Department responded to George Washington Way and Jadwin for a single-car crash.
When officers got there, they found the vehicle had hit a large light pole and was sheared in half.
RPD says three of the four people in the vehicle were found dead. They say one person was alive and transported to a local hospital. RPD says they are reportedly in stable condition.
After reviewing evidence at the scene, police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
RPD detectives are helping process the scene and officers estimate the roadway will be closed for several hours.
RPD says the names of the involved parties will not be released until detectives can contact their next of kin. This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
