KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police have arrested three men in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, April 24 at about 6:10 p.m. Kennewick Officers responded to the 2600 block of W. Clearwater Ave for several reports of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found several witnesses and six empty shell casings in the street from a semi-automatic pistol. The Kennewick Police Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) detectives used a nearby home's surveillance camera to identify a suspect vehicle.

At about 9:30 p.m. CAT detectives found and pulled over the suspect vehicle and detained three adult men, later identified as 25-year-old Robert Perez Andrade, 19-year-old Alejandro Quiroga, and 19-year-old Gavino Perez. Detectives also found a firearm inside the vehicle, sticking out from under a seat. All three suspects were taken to the Kennewick Police Department and later booked into the Benton County Jail on the charge of Drive-by Shooting.

Kennewick Police Detectives worked through the night and have not identified any specific victim in this case. This is an ongoing investigation and they ask that the public contact them if they have any information about this incident.