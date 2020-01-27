ELLENSBURG, WA - Four people are in the hospital after a single car rollover on I-90 near Exit 106, just west of Ellensburg Monday morning, Jan. 27.

Washington State Patrol says at about 6:18 a.m., Alfredo Calderon-Diaz, 48, was driving eastbound on I-90 with passengers Maria Calderon, 48, Karen Calderon-Valencia, 23, and Jovanny Calderon-Valencia, 18, when the vehicle left the roadway to the left.

Calderon-Diaz over-corrected and the vehicle rolled, causing the backseat passengers to be ejected, according to WSP. The car came to a stop on its tires, blocking the eastbound lanes.

WSP says all three passengers were taken to Harborview Medical Center with unknown injuries. Calderon-Diaz was taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare for his injuries.

The 23-year-old and 18-year-old were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, said WSP.

Calderon-Diaz was charged with driving too fast for conditions.