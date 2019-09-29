Three people arrested after leading police on car chase

PASCO, WA - Three people are in jail tonight after leading police on a car chase from Pasco to Kennewick Sunday afternoon.

It all started with officers responding to a report of an assault with a knife in the Jack in the Box parking lot near Court Street and Road 32 in Pasco.

Police say, when officers got there the suspects took off.

The chase ended in Kennewick, at John Day and Keller, near Hawthorne Elementary.

Police say three people were in the truck., two men and one woman. They all had unrelated warrants out for their arrest.