PASCO, Wash. —
The Pasco Police Department responded to the Wheatland Bank on Sandifur Parkway around 5:30 a.m. yesterday, March 29, after the bank alarm was set off. According to police, a pickup truck had been hooked up to a chain, which was used to rip their ATM off its foundation.
While the pickup truck occupants were successful in dislodging the ATM, the force launched the truck forward. The truck ran over a curb, getting stuck. They tried to get unstuck by backing up, which led to the truck running over the ATM. The truck was then high-centered and stuck again.
Three suspects were caught on security cameras running away from the truck. PPD is attempting to identify the three people. They confirmed that the truck was stolen from Kennewick.
No money was taken from the ATM.
