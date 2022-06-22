YAKIMA, Wash. —
Three people were shot just before 1 a.m. on June 21 at the Rocky Mart mini mart parking lot in Yakima. The Yakima Police Department is searching for two people it believes were responsible.
The mini mart is at 1003 W Nob Hill Boulevard. The three victims were in the parking lot around 12:54 a.m. when the two walked up, according to YPD. The victims were a 32-year-old working on his car, a 24-year-old homeless man and the 33-year-old store clerk.
Without warning, the two suspects started shooting at all three, hitting them all, then ran away, according to YPD. The incident was caught on video surveillance.
The 32-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital but died in surgery. The other two victims were also transported to the hospital, for non-life-threatening injuries.
YPD Captain Jay Seely said the department believes the homicide was gang-related, and does not believe the clerk or the homeless man were intended targets.
