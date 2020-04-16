RICHLAND, WA - Earlier this month Three Rivers Community Foundation (3RCF) launched a COVID-19 Response Fund seeded with $50,000 from anonymous fundholders and additional contributions. The fund will be used to support a fast turnaround grant process to quickly get funds to nonprofits to support critical programs.
The Board of Directors has established that the fund will support the following priorities:
· First priority – organizations that provide critical services in the areas of food insecurity, housing, health, childcare, and mental health who are seeing an increase in demand for their services due to COVID-19
· Second priority – organizations who have experienced significant loss in revenue due to COVID-19 which has impacted their ability to deliver programs and services
Grants will be made on a rolling basis as long as funds are available and 100% of funds raised will be distributed locally to 501c3 nonprofits in Benton and Franklin counties. The first round of grants will be made this month.
The application is available here. Information about contributing to the fund is available here.