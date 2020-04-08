RICHLAND, WA - The Three Rivers Community Foundation (3RCF) Board of Directors announces the creation of an emergency fund to support nonprofit organizations in Benton and Franklin counties whose programs and services have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund had been seeded with $50,000 from anonymous fund holders at 3RCF. "I continue to be amazed and deeply moved by the level of generosity the Tri-Cities community is willing to be engaged in," says 3RCF Board Chair Susan Taylor. "We truly are all in this together."
Through this emergency fund, it is the goal of the 3RCF Board of Directors to support urgent and immediate needs of nonprofits who are providing critical services that are necessary in our community, both now and after the crisis has passed. Qualified 501c3 organizations who have experienced an increase in demand for their services or who are experiencing program delivery challenges due to the economic impacts of COVID-19 may apply. Grants will be made based on the amount of money raised in the fund and will be available on a rolling basis so long as funds are available. The application process will be made available April 15th .
Contributions to the fund can be made through the Donate button at www.3rcf.org or by mail at Three Rivers Community Foundation, 1333 Columbia Park Trail Suite 310, Richland, WA 99352. Please make checks payable to 3RCF – Emergency Fund.
“The services our nonprofits provide are needed now more than ever” says Executive Director Abbey Cameron. “Three Rivers is immensely grateful to our anonymous donors for kick-starting this fund, and we hope many others will join them to ensure these critical services are there for those who need them today, tomorrow, and beyond.”