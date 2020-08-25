RICHLAND, Wash. - Local Nonprofits can now apply for a grant from Three Rivers Community Foundation (3RCF) to support their programs and services.
Three Rivers Community Foundation's annual grant program has given over $5.2 million to Tri-Cities communities since 2004.
“This application-based process gives nonprofits the opportunity to apply for funds to expand an underfunded program or start-up a new program to address community needs,” says Executive Director Abbey Cameron. “These organizations are on the ground, have the expertise, and know the needs. We are fortunate to be able to help them get the job done.”
Funds will be distributed in November. To access the application and to review grant guidelines, visit http://3rcf.org/non-profits/how-to-apply-fora-grant/.
The application deadline is September 25th. All funding decisions will be made by the 3RCF Board of Directors.