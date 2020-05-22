Three Rivers Community Foundation starts COVID relief fund

RICHLAND, WA- Three Rivers Community Foundation has started a fund to award grants to help out non-profits impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund has already given out $45,000 to 16 different local non profits. The fund was started in early April and each grant is given at a maximum of $3,000. The fund focuses on non profits that the organization has deemed critical services within the community. Those include services such as food, housing, childcare and mental health.
"They have seen a huge increase in demand for their services because of COVID-19 or they need to be able to respond they need supplies to protect their staff," said Abbey Cameron, Executive Director of Three Rivers Community Foundation. "They need personal protection equipment or they have had to adapt their program so it's really about responding to the impact of what we are all experiencing right now."
Three Rivers plans on continuing the fund as long as there is money.
if you would like to apply for a grant, you can find a link to the application here
