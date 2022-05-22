Three Rivers Convention Center hosts Veterans Fair

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Veterans from Central Washington are given the opportunity for a one stop shop at the Three Rivers Convention Center once a year.
The Veterans Fair is put together for the Central throughout Central Washington, some of which may not have easy access to some of the resources offered to veterans.
This year, Congressman Dan Newhouse attended to meet some of the veterans in his district and listen to what their needs are.
Rep. Newhouse says there are nearly 40,000 veterans in his district which is why helping them is so important.
"We've brought together the services that are available to veterans in one room, so make it easier for people to come," says Rep. Newhouse, "an opportunity for them to come and find services that are available or issue they might have."
Some of those resources include healthcare, pensions, Veterans Administration, and much more.
Veterans aren't always taken care of, Rep. Newhouse says these events should be a responsibility of the community to help take care of the veterans that have given everything for the country.
"Young and Old, no matter which branch, there's a lot of different opportunities," he says.
While the fair is only once a year, Rep. Newhouse encourages people to contact his office if you're looking for veteran resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.