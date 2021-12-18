Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change over to snow late Sunday then become a wintry mix Monday morning through midday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&