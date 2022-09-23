KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Three Rivers Tattoo Convention is returning to the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick from September 23 through 25. Tattoo artists from around the country are gathering to offer lots of styles in one place. Plus, there's food, piercings, face painting, aerobatics and contests throughout the weekend.
Tickets are $15 for one day or $35 for a weekend pass. You can buy tickets online or at the Three Rivers Convention Center box office. Kids under five get in free.
"I think my favorite part is really just the group of people that it attracts," said Sybil Young, convention director. "Everybody here at this show is so nice. They're just excited to be around like-minded people and everybody's accepted here so it's just a really positive, fun place to be."
Friday, September 23
12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 24
11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday, September 25
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
