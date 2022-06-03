WAPATO, Wash. -
Three storage units burned down around 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Wapato Fire Department went to a call about a house and two sheds on fire behind some homes near the Wapato Xpress Mart and Horizon Pharmacy.
The fire was out in about 20 minutes.
Fire Chief Bob Clark says the fire started in the back of an abandoned house and spread to the two sheds and a power line nearby.
Chief Clark says no one was injured in the fire.
