Three substations attacked in Washington state, leaving thousands without power

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations between five and fifteen hundredths of an inch. The Winter Weather Advisory for today will end at 4 PM PST. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute, and will impact the Interstate 82 and Highway 395 corridors. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest ice accumulation periods are expected to occur Monday morning and Monday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&