UPDATE 10:30 P.M.: Three suspects are in custody and one remains at large for the shooting that left five people dead on the Yakama Reservation Saturday.

Four victims lost their lives at the primary location in the 5100 block of Medicine Valley Rd, near White Swan.

A fifth victim was found deceased in a vehicle in the 3400 block of Evans Rd. Two injured adults were found with the deceased person on Evans Rd. The incident led to an armed robbery of a car in the 9400 block of Evans Rd.

No one was hurt in the robbery. The homicides and injuries on Medicine Valley Rd, Evans Rd, and the robbery in the 9400 block of Evans Rd are all related with the same suspects

Law enforcement is not releasing a cause of death for the victims, nor their names. All five victims are with the Yakima County Coroner and further information will be released in the coming days.

Police say five homicide victims in one incident is very unusual, and the primary crime scene was complex. The entire incident occurred within the external boundaries of the Yakama Nation Reservation, and the Yakama Nation Police Department requested additional law enforcement support from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The three agencies are working closely together to investigate the homicides, assaults and robbery.

There are three people of interest in custody. A fourth suspect, James Cloud, has not been located and law enforcement is using all available resources to locate him. Cloud also has a federal warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon.

UPDATE 5:38 P.M.: Police are looking for a suspect in the Yakama Reservation murders from Saturday evening.

In an updated press release, Yakama Nation says "due to misidentification, one suspect remains at large in the five murders that were committed on the Yakama Reservation on Saturday, June 8, 2019."

35-year-old James Cloud is still being sought by law enforcement agencies. Cloud is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you see him do not approach him, and call 911.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact police.

Police have made multiple arrests but say Cloud is still at large.

The FBI, Yakama Nation and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are all investigating this shooting.

UPDATE: All suspects wanted in connection with five homicides that occurred on the Yakama Reservation on Saturday are in custody according to a press release by the Yakama Nation.

The remaining two suspects were arrested at 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

No other suspects are wanted for the shooting.

WHITE SWAN, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting in White Swan.

At this time not many details are being released, but the sheriff's office confirms there are multiple victims.

Deputies are in different areas investigating the shooting including 5000 Medicine Valley Road and Evans Road.

Two people have been detained, the sheriff's office has not said whether these two are suspects in the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.