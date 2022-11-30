Three trucks, one bus collide in blocking I-90 crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Interstate 90 was completely blocked around milepost 73 for over three hours while a multi-car crash covered all of the lanes. Washington State Patrol reports that three trucks and a bus were involved in the crash caused by a driver following too closely.
A 64-year-old man was driving a truck west on I-90 in lane one around milepost 73 before 9:30 a.m. on November 30, according to WSP. He was behind another truck driver.
Just ahead, a third truck was parked in the same lane with the driver outside, because a bus was stopped in front of the truck.
As the first two trucks approached the stalled vehicles, the 64-year-old driver did not leave enough space between trucks to prevent a crash, according to WSP. He hit the truck in front of him, which then hit the parked truck.
The parked truck collided with its driver, who had been in the roadway, and the bus in front of it.
The 58-year-old man who had been in the roadway was the only person injured in the collision, according to WSP. He was taken to the hospital. All drivers in their vehicles were wearing their seatbelts and unharmed.
The 64-year-old man is being charged with following too closely by WSP.
