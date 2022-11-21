Three vehicle car crash blocks traffic in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – Richland Police officers responded to a three vehicle crash earlier today at Dallas Road and Ava Way, according to a Facebook post by the Richland Police Department.
Both lanes of Dallas Road were shut down north of Ava Way for a period of time but were later cleared, according to an update to the post. A pick up involved in the crash was rolled over when officers arrived.
Police say that weather conditions were not a factor, but they would still like to advise the public to use caution while driving when conditions are near or below freezing.
