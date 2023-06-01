GRANDVIEW, Wash.- After two rounds of interviews the Grandview School Board has narrowed the search for its next superintendent to three candidates.
Grandview Superintendent candidates:
- Dr. Bryan Jones, Assistant Superintendent of Burlington-Edison School District.
- Jose Rivera, Acting Grandview Superintendent.
- Dr. Rob Darling, Yakima School District Deputy Superintendent
According to the district the candidates will now move onto the final interview process with one candidate interviewing daily on June 6, 7 and 8. During the interview candidates will meet with district organizations and the board.
Community meetings will be held each night at the District Learning Center at 7 p.m. in English and 7:50 in Spanish. The community is invited to ask the candidates any questions they may have.
The school board expects to make a final decision the next superintendent by June 9.
