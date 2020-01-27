PASCO, WA - Pasco Police is asking for the community's help in finding several trucks and tools that were stolen over Sunday night from Rotschy Inc. in the 2100 block of N. Commercial Ave., near King City Truck Stop.

Three large work trucks containing toolboxes and lots of hand and power tools were stolen from a fenced compound.

WA license C04048E is a white 2008 Ford F-450 with a contractor bed and toolbox.

WA license 72034RP is a white Ford F-550 with a mechanical service bed and a 4,000-lb crane.

WA license C52496C is a white Chevy 2500 crew cab with a large pipe rack and no driver’s seat, probably towed out.

If you see any of these trucks parked anywhere, dial 9-1-1 and report them to the local police agency. If you have any info regarding these thefts, you are urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer Curt King at kingc@pasco-wa.gov about case 20-02672 Burglary.