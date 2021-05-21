Thrive Dance hosting a Grand Opening Celebration at their new studio in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - Thrive Dance is hosting a Grand Opening Celebration at their new studio location at 610 The Parkway Richland, WA, this Saturday, May 22nd from 10-11:30 am.
Because of the incredible support Thrive Dance has received amidst the pandemic, they have grown in size and scope and want to celebrate this huge success with their Thrive Dance families and the Tri-Cities.
Thrive Dance moved into their new location in The Parkway after holding class outdoors for the summer and fall of 2020, then on Zoom for the winter when dancing outside was untenable. The new location currently offers 2 beautiful studios, 2 bathrooms, and the transition out of living rooms and garages has been a welcome change. Each of the two studios has a special dance floor that can accommodate multiple styles of dance; the floors help dancers improve their technique and create an ideal dancing environment. Thrive Dance has almost doubled in size since their soft opening in early April, and are welcoming new registration for their 2021 Summer Dance Camps starting in June.
“When Thrive Dance opened in 2017, we were testing the waters to see if families really wanted creative and contemporary dance classes that uplifted students while being easy on parents. Our goal that first summer was to make enough to pay for babysitting,” stated Thrive Dance Owner, Christine Riesenweber. “But the long term vision was to see Thrive Dance become a pillar of high-quality contemporary dance and show the Tri-Cities, and the greater dance community, that dance is for all body shapes, sizes and colors. We have been slowly building that foundation as more and more people get behind our vision.”
The Grand Opening Celebration will include family-friendly games, a selfie spot, and free shaved ice. There will be a Thrive Dance Swag Bag for the first 100 people to enter and a raffle with multiple prizes to win.. Raffle prizes include a gift card to Frost Me Sweet, Duck Duck Dance Board Game, Magic Sand And Slime Kit, and one free Thrive Dance Summer Camp. Inquiring families can meet staff, tour the studio and get a feel if Thrive Dance is a good fit for their dancer. Masking and social distancing will be observed to keep dancers and their families as safe and healthy as possible.