TOPPENISH, Wash. - Toppenish Police Department are searching for suspects of an assault that occurred Thursday morning.
On September 3, 2020, at 3:43 am a 23-year-old male was assaulted at the intersection of South Toppenish and West 2nd Street.
The 23-year-old male was taken to Astria Toppenish Hospital and was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and is listed in Critical Condition.
The press release states he was assaulted by two males, the first male who is approximately 5'10" and 200 lbs. was wearing a Seahawk white jersey with the number 12 on the front and blue jeans, and had a baseball bat, which has been recovered. The second male is approximately 5'10" and 250 lbs. and was wearing a white T-shirt and brown shorts and had a pony.
The report also states a third male was riding a BMX type bike watching the assault. He was wearing a baseball cap and had a black backpack on.
Anyone with information about this assault is asked to contact the Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-4255 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.