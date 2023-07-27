WASHINGTON, D.C.- The TICKET Act, a bill that would require event ticket sellers to display the total ticket price upfront—including all fees—in any advertisement or marketing that lists a ticket price, is now headed to the full Senate.
The TICKET Act Co-sponsored by Chair Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), passed out of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on July 27.
“When families budget for a night at a ball game or to hear their favorite band, they shouldn’t have to worry about being surprised by hidden fees that suddenly raise the final cost of tickets well over the advertised price,” Sen. Cantwell said of the TICKET Act.
