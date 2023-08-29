NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans

KENNEWICK, Wash.-   Tickets are on sale now for the annual "Tri-Cities Day With Seattle Seahawks

Three Seahawks games are available to choose from. 

Seahawks Vs. The Los Angeles Rams on Sunday September 10, at 1:15 p.m. 

Seahawks Vs. The Arizona cardinals on Sunday October 22 at 1:15 p.m. 

And the Seahawks Vs. the Cleveland Browns on Sunday October 29 at 1:15 p.m. 

Tickets are available to purchase online 

For more information call the Regional Chamber at (509) 736-0510

