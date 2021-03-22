Tieton Dr. closed due to YPD and SWAT investigating a critical incident in Yakima

UPDATE (3/22/2021 4:05 pm): The incident has resolved and the roadway has been re-opened.
Yakima Police Department and SWAT were there for a warrant arrest from an assault with a gun that happened last week after a tip that came in this morning. 28 year old Daniel Munson was later arrested.
BREAKING: All Eastbound and Westbound lanes of traffic on Tieton Dr, between S 80th Ave and S 88th Ave, will be closed until further notice.
Yakima Police Department officers and SWAT are currently responding to a critical incident on Tieton Dr.
Please use alternative routes. Updates will be posted as they become available.