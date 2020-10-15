Tiger Creek Prescribed Burn planned for week of Oct. 19

PENDLETON, OR - The Umatilla National Forest and city of Walla Walla are completing final preparations for the upcoming Tiger Creek Prescribed Fire Project, which is located along the southwest portion of the Mill Creek Watershed approximately 13 miles east of the city of Walla Walla.
If conditions are favorable, the burn is tentatively planned for the week of Oct. 19, 2020. More information about the Tiger Creek prescribed burn is available here. In addition, details about the burn will be included as part of a free Zoom webinar titled “Prescribed Fire in the Northwestern Blues,” which will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 10. For more information on this collaborative webinar, visit beav.es/RxBurnReg.