OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding hunters that time is running out to complete mandatory hunter education courses.
“If you haven’t already completed your hunter education course, don’t delay!” said Dave Whipple, WDFW hunter education section manager.
WDFW offers in-person and hybrid hunter education courses.
The WDFW has discontinued the fully online course option.
Per Washington state law, all hunters born after Jan. 1, 1972 must complete a hunter education course in order to buy a hunting license
To find an upcoming course, visit the WDFW hunter education website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.