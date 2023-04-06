NACHES, Wash.- Starting in May visitors to the Boulder Cave Day Use Area (DUA) on the Naches Ranger District will need timed ticket reservations.
The Forest Service will start requiring the reservations for the Boulder Cave Trail, River Walk Barrier Free Trail, picnic area, and shelter areas on May 24.
Timed tickets cost $5 per vehicle and there is a $2 service charge per vehicle. Reservations must be made in advance online.
The timed ticket reservations will be required because high public demand and limited parking and access at the site have made it difficult to manage visitor use in recent years according to a forest service press release.
“We have really seen a significant increase in visitation to the Forest over the last several years," said Naches District Ranger Aaron Stockton. "This is great, but it makes popular sites like Boulder Cave difficult to manage."
According to the forest service the timed reservation system will increase public safety, reduce wait times, and create a more enjoyable visitor experience by reducing congestion.
Information on recreation at Boulder Cave and updates to the summer schedule can be found through the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
“We want people to be able to focus on enjoying their time at Boulder Cave rather than worrying about overcrowding and trying to find a parking space," said Stockton.
