Timeline of a Tragedy: Police audio captures events leading up to, during and after shooting of Kittitas officer and deputy

KITTITAS, WA - Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson was shot and killed following a pursuit Tuesday night.

The initial call came in as a road rage investigation. Once the suspect was located, Deputy Thompson and Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez pursued the suspect.

Security camera footage (WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised) shows that once inside a trailer park in Kittitas, the unidentified suspect reached a dead end, stopped his car and came out firing at Deputy Thompson and Officer Chavez.

Radio dispatch communication pieces together the events that led up to the pursuit, the call for help after shots were fired, and the rush to render aid to the wounded law enforcement officers.

The video attached to this article contains audio from the beginning of the call to the end, about 30 minutes in total. The video attached contains portions of that 30 minute piece of audio, along with security footage from one of the trailers in the park.