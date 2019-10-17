The following is a timeline of events involving the case brought against Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.

August 8, 2011: Sheriff Hatcher married his now estranged wife, Monica.

December 13, 2017: The night Monica claims she confronted Jerry about an affair with Lisa Thomas after she got ahold of phone and text records. Jerry confirmed the affair. Monica claimed Jerry physically assaulted her by putting his hands around her throat and forcing her backwards.

September 15, 2019: Sheriff Hatcher moved out of their Kennewick home.

September 18, 2019: Monica filed for divorce.

October 3, 2019: Monica claimed Sheriff Hatcher drafted a statement on her behalf, asking her to submit it to the prosecuting attorney. She said he forced her by standing over her while she typed it out.

October 4, 2019: Monica filed for a protection order against Sheriff Hatcher, on grounds of being a domestic violence victim. Jerry had to turn over his weapons and stay 1,000 feet away from Monica.

October 9, 2019: Criminal charges were filed by Spokane's county prosecutor, due to a conflict of interest - felony tampering with a witness and domestic violence assault, a gross misdemeanor.

October 10, 2019: Unions representing county sheriffs and corrections sent a letter calling for Sheriff Hatcher to resign.

October 15, 2019: Sheriff Hatcher and his wife were in court for a hearing on the temporary protection order. A Yakima County judge was brought in to reside over the case, again due to a local conflict of interest. The judge granted a three-month extension of the order.

October 16, 2019: Sheriff Hatcher's attorney announced the Spokane County prosecutor filed to drop the criminal charges.

October 17, 2019: NBC Right Now talked to Washington State Patrol, who were the main investigators on the case. WSP spokesman Chris Loftis said they are done investigating the case and have passed the case back to the Spokane prosecuting office. Spokane prosecutors said the case is still ongoing.

November 12, 2019: The Hatchers will be back in court for divorce proceedings.