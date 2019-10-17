Tipped over truck closes SR 240 roundabout

UPDATE: Roundabout is now clear and open.
KENNEWICK, WA - Washington State troopers say the roundabout may be closed for hours.
A 15,000 pound crane tipped over early Thursday morning on the SR 240 and Columbia Drive roundabout.
Troopers think speed may be the cause, but investigation is still on going. They say the driver of the truck is cooperating with them. Expect the roundabout to be closed for the next few hours.
Troopers hope to at least get one lane open soon.
This post will be updated as our team receives more information.