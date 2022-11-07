Scammers call you from behind bars! In this video, we explore the world of "Spoofing" and how to fight back against robocalls, when Caller ID can be faked from literally anywhere. Even from jail! You can be tricked into believing you know who you're talking to when they might really be a con artist. We meet a woman who was defrauded by prison inmates running a nation-wide "jury duty" scam . See how it's done and how you can stay vigilant. 