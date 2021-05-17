Summertime is road work season and a busy time for traveling by car.
When you come across road work--here's how to be extra careful.
Before you get to a zone, there will most likely be indicators like orange cones, barrels, and signs.
Meagan Lott, Communications Manager for the South Central Region of the Washington Department of Transportation.
"So when you start seeing those things that's kind of your cue to say 'Okay, I need to start slowing down, Do I need to start getting into a lane because there's a lane closure, and is there a reduction in speed,' said Lott.
"We're in a world full of technology and whether that's a phone call you're getting or a text message. Or you've got kids in the back that are getting loud, anything can kinda distract us and take our eyes away from the roadway," said Lott.
So to make the roads safer for ourselves and others, we must stay alert.
"We need drivers to pay attention and start slowing down because or employees are feet away from a vehicle going 55-60 miles an hour. They have family and friends they want to get home to each night and so keep them safe as well as drivers," said Lott.