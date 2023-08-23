LOS ANGELES.-Back-to-school season is here once again. Heading back to the classroom can be an exciting time, but can also be stressful for both children and parents.

A recent study by Understood.org, a nonprofit providing resources and support for people to thrive at work, in school and life, found that 87% of parents of children under the age of 18 feel that back-to-school time is the most stressful time of the year.

According to education experts and data from the study there are some simple steps parents can take at the start of the school year to support their students and reduce stress. Understood's full study can be read online.