LOS ANGELES.-Back-to-school season is here once again. Heading back to the classroom can be an exciting time, but can also be stressful for both children and parents.
A recent study by Understood.org, a nonprofit providing resources and support for people to thrive at work, in school and life, found that 87% of parents of children under the age of 18 feel that back-to-school time is the most stressful time of the year.
According to education experts and data from the study there are some simple steps parents can take at the start of the school year to support their students and reduce stress. Understood's full study can be read online.
- Calendars: use a physical or digital calendar to keep track of important dates and activities that come with a new school year.
- Bedtime routines: start bedtime routines before the first-day of school so that your child gets into a routine and is ready to take on the academic challenges of a new year.
- Homework: talk with your child and determine when, where and for how long they will work on homework every night.
- Manage expectations: talk with your child about their new school year, discuss what they can expect and where they can find help if necessary.
- Be thoughtful: show your child returning to school how much you care and how much you miss them by leaving notes in their lunch or texting them during the day.
