ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The first week of September is National Childhood Injury Prevention Week and the Ellensburg Police Department is reminding parents of easy, everyday measures to keep kids safe.
Tips to keep kids safe from the EPD:
- Check and make sure your children's car seats are properly installed. Pull on the seat where the belt goes and if it moves more than an inch tighten it. Modern car seats can be hard to install, if you ever need help feel free to call EPD's non-emergency number at 509-962-7280.
- Secure TV's and other furniture in your home: Mount flat-screen TV's directly to the wall and anchor shelves and bookcases to the wall.
- Check the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in your home monthly. Replace the batteries yearly and the devices every 10 years.
- Properly secure and keep medicine and prescriptions out of reach of children.
- Check around your home for small items, such as batteries that can be choking hazards.
- Check with your children's coaches to ensure they have had concussion and sports safety training.
- Be alert to distractions at all times: be alert while driving, walking and at bath time with kids.
