Tips for traveling this summer at the Yakima Airport

YAKIMA, WA - With the pandemic easing and an increase in travel, officials with Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field encourage the public to plan ahead, pack smart, arrive early, and fly healthy before flying this summer.
“It is exciting to see an uptick in summer travel compared to last year as most of our aircraft are relatively full,” said Yakima Airport Director Rob Peterson. “That increase is also a good opportunity to remind all of us about some simple steps to improve your flying experience.”
Those steps include:
- Plan ahead for your trip. Arrive an hour-and-a-half prior to your flight’s scheduled departure. Download your airline’s mobile app for inflight notifications, electronic boarding passes, and more. Check for any restrictions that may be in place at your destination, including COVID-19 testing requirements. “Summer travel season means there could be more passengers at check-in and at the security checkpoint,” said Peterson.
- Pack Smart. Remember the 3-1-1 rule for liquids and gels. Passengers are allowed three ounces of liquid in a one-quart bag. One bag is allowed per person. Greater quantities of some liquids and gels, such as medicine and hand sanitizer, are allowed but subject to search by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents. Other tips to pack smart:
- Place all medicines and valuables, such as jewelry or computers in your carry-on luggage.
- Remove food items from the carry-on luggage and place them in the bins for screening.
- Declare firearms at check-in as they may only be transported in your checked luggage and must be properly packed.
- Fly Healthy. Masks are required in the airport terminal building and on aircraft regardless of vaccination status. In the event you’ve forgotten or misplaced your facemask, the airport continues to provide free masks conveniently located throughout the terminal building.
“We continue to adhere to Centers for Disease Control’s recommended cleaning practices to give people confidence they can travel through our airport in a safe and healthy fashion,” said Peterson. “Airlines continue to practice increased sanitization procedures on their aircraft.”
Peterson also asks for the public’s continued assistance, “Please maintain proper social distancing in passenger queue lines and, as always, avoid traveling when you’re feeling under the weather.”