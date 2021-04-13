Tips on how to handle your allergies during dust advisories this season from an expert

TRI-CITIES, WA - Wind, dust, and dry brush, that is a recipe for disaster.
Though the wind is not at advisory level, were not in the clear. We're actually in a cloud of dust. Which means allergies are acting up.
Josh Morgan, a nurse practitioner, says there are a few common symptoms you can expect.
"Runny nose headaches cough. Honestly symptoms of a cold, Explained Morgan.
So what do we do? Hide from mother nature might be the best option.
"Try and avoid high dust areas secondly. Having allergy medication readily available like Benadryl is beneficial," said Morgan.