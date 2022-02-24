KENNEWICK, WA - Students who are graduating high school might want to start learning what different financial options if they're when planning to go to college.
The first step would be to apply to FAFSA, which is a Free Application For Student Aid. This form will tell you whether you qualify for financial help and for how much. This also depends on how much money parents make annually, so parents will also need to add their tax information.
FAFSA may offer less money or none at all, but if they do qualify for any amount, that money received from FAFSA does not need to be paid back.
If they don't qualify for FAFSA, a few other options are applying for grants and loans. Grants are given based on financial need and scholarships are merit-based and awarded to students based on their academic achievements, extracurricular activities and the list goes on. If that isn't an option you can also take out loans.
There are two different types of loans you'll need to be aware of when applying for them, which are subsidized and unsubsidized.
The subsidized loan can be paid back after a 6-month grace period.
An unsubsidized loan starts charging you interest right after taking that loan out.
An additional option is to apply for scholarships. The internet will be your best friend to find different scholarship applications.
Students can talk to their school counselors or even call the college of their choice's financial office for more information.
Link to FAFSA application: https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.