KENNEWICK, Wash. - As pools open back up and the days slowly begin to get warmer, parents should keep in mind safety precautions and the dangers of leaving kids unattended near lakes and pools.
According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death among children ages 1-14. Scott Ruppelius from the Columbia Basin Dive Rescue says life jackets are what will help avoid those accidents.
If you don't own any life jackets, you can borrow them along the Columbia River by the boat launches, if you plan on swimming or boating there.
"You can pick up one, use it if you need to and have it on the boat and drop it off when you come back. It's a law in Washington state for every person under 12 years old to be wearing a life jacket at all time when they're on a boat," explained Ruppelius.
He also explained that you shouldn't let your guard down, even if there's a lifeguard on duty. Life guards have to over look multiple bodies at once and may be looking away for a split second. If you plan on leaving the area for a second, have someone else watch them for you.
"The thing about drowning...nobody yells for help, you don't hear somebody screaming or thrashing all of a sudden they just slip underwater because they think they're okay and all of a sudden they're hypothermic and they can't really swim and then they slip under," Ruppelius continued.
