TRI-CITIES, WA - The snow, ice and freezing rain can all damage your home, but here are some things as a homeowner - and even as a renter - you can do to avoid winter weather problems.
We talked with a fire and restoration service, Servpro about some things you should be vigilant about.
There are a lot of access points in your home where snow can get in. With these cold temperatures you might not notice that it has until temperatures rise and the snow melts.
"It's not just looking up; you will also want to look down and if you start to see your floor bubbling or buckling then you might have a broken pipe in the crawlspace," said Michelle Haas, Office Manager at Servpro.
TIPS:
- Make a "moat" around your house. Shovel the walkways and then away from the base of your home. This keeps water from soaking into your foundation, and then your home, when the snow melts.
- Look up and down: check your attic and crawl spaces for snow... with the blowing snow it can stay in there.
- Ice dams can build up on your roof. Check the valleys and roof line of your home.
- Leave water dripping if temperatures are in the teens and single digits so your pipes don't freeze.
- When you leave for work or a vacation keep your house temperature the same as if you were still there. Your home should stay above 50 degrees so it can maintain heat when temperatures dip into the teens and single digits.