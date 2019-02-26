TRI-CITIES, WA - The snow, ice and freezing rain can all damage your home, but here are some things as a homeowner - and even as a renter - you can do to avoid winter weather problems.

We talked with a fire and restoration service, Servpro about some things you should be vigilant about.

There are a lot of access points in your home where snow can get in. With these cold temperatures you might not notice that it has until temperatures rise and the snow melts.

"It's not just looking up; you will also want to look down and if you start to see your floor bubbling or buckling then you might have a broken pipe in the crawlspace," said Michelle Haas, Office Manager at Servpro.

TIPS: