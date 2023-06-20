First WSDA-trapped Japanese beetle of 2023
WSDA

WASHINGTON- A trap near a Grandview high school has caught the first Japanese Beetle of the year. The Washington State Department of Agriculture reported the beetle was found while checking traps after the second beetle treatment was performed in the spring.

While the department is actively protecting against the invasive species, it is asking the public to take steps to help limit the spread of the beetles.

Japanese Beetle treatments beginning in Wapato
  • DON"T SHARE PLANTS Moving plants from one yard to another in an area where Japanese beetles have been found can relocate the bug to a new home. If you don't live in a quarantine area, do not buy a plant from inside the quarantine as beetles may follow.
  • QUARANTINE YARD WASTE AND SOIL It is prohibited to move plants, yard waste or soil out of the quarantine area. WSDA has an established drop-off location for yard waste.
Japanese beetle quarantine boundaries expanded after 2022 trapping season
  • SPREAD INFORMATION, NOT THE BUGS WSDA's effort to #BeatTheBeetle starts with education and encouraging others to help. A Japanese Beetle Watch Facebook group and email alerts have been established to keep the community informed.