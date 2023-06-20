WASHINGTON- A trap near a Grandview high school has caught the first Japanese Beetle of the year. The Washington State Department of Agriculture reported the beetle was found while checking traps after the second beetle treatment was performed in the spring.
While the department is actively protecting against the invasive species, it is asking the public to take steps to help limit the spread of the beetles.
- REPORT BEETLE SIGHTINGS You are asked to take a picture of any Japanese beetles you find and report it online or emailing pestprogram@agr.wa.gov.
- PLACE TRAPS WSDA is not the only one with the power to place traps to catch pests. Farm and garden centers will have traps available, but you are asked to report catches online or drop them off at locations in Grandview or Wapato.
- TREAT THE PROPERTY You may need to use an effective treatment on your property if you find the pests near your home. Washington University has recommendations for products as some have been proven ineffective.
- DON"T SHARE PLANTS Moving plants from one yard to another in an area where Japanese beetles have been found can relocate the bug to a new home. If you don't live in a quarantine area, do not buy a plant from inside the quarantine as beetles may follow.
- QUARANTINE YARD WASTE AND SOIL It is prohibited to move plants, yard waste or soil out of the quarantine area. WSDA has an established drop-off location for yard waste.
- SPREAD INFORMATION, NOT THE BUGS WSDA's effort to #BeatTheBeetle starts with education and encouraging others to help. A Japanese Beetle Watch Facebook group and email alerts have been established to keep the community informed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.