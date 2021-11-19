'Tis the season for rising airfare

While an uptick in holiday travelers is a plus for the travel industry, booking flights during this time can subtract from our bank accounts.
Julie Harrington is the Chief Executive Officer for Travel Leaders.
"I know that people are being safe, I know they're taking precautions, and it's kind of exciting to see the travel industry taking flight again, so to speak," said Harrington.
Julie says that these high flight prices are partially due to staffing shortages with airlines and lower inventory.
"So not as many flights, a lot of people still want to travel for the holidays and so that makes it challenging and expensive," said Harrington. "As soon as you know you're going to travel is the best time to buy your airline ticket."
Harrington says the longer you wait, the more you will end up paying.
"A lot of people will think that you know, 'let me wait awhile and see if the prices go down,' and the only thing that's going to happen there is that the seats are going to fill up and the prices will increase," said Harrington.
If you are nervous about traveling during the pandemic or if you do get sick there is an option to buy travel insurance.